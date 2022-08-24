Double crown 1653 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Double crown 1653? According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown 1653 is 7600 USD. The coin contains 4,1723 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 558,73 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown 1653? The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown 1653 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.