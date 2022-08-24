flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Double crown 1653 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Double crown 1653 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Double crown 1653 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1341 oz) 4,1723 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Year1653
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:7600 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown 1653 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown 1653 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 32202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,800. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction New York Sale - January 16, 2025
SellerNew York Sale
DateJanuary 16, 2025
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
7250 $
Price in auction currency 7250 USD
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
SellerNOONANS
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
4291 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2024
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2023
ConditionAU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateNovember 4, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 24, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 24, 2022
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Spink - May 4, 2022
SellerSpink
DateMay 4, 2022
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Spink - January 16, 2022
SellerSpink
DateJanuary 16, 2022
ConditionAU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Spink - December 14, 2020
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Spink - December 14, 2020
SellerSpink
DateDecember 14, 2020
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 15, 2019
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - June 7, 2018
SellerBaldwin's of St. James's
DateJune 7, 2018
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Spink - April 28, 2017
SellerSpink
DateApril 28, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Spink - October 6, 2011
SellerSpink
DateOctober 6, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 7, 2008
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 8, 2007
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1653 at auction Spink - May 5, 2005
SellerSpink
DateMay 5, 2005
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
******

How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Double crown 1653?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown 1653 is 7600 USD. The coin contains 4,1723 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 558,73 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown 1653?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown 1653 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown 1653?

To sell the Double crown 1653 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

