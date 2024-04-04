Double crown 1650 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- MetalGold (0,917)
- Weight4,55 g
- Pure gold (0,1341 oz) 4,1723 g
- Diameter27 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)
Description
- CountryUnited Kingdom
- PeriodCommonwealth
- DenominationDouble crown
- Year1650
- MintLondon
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown 1650 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.
How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Double crown 1650?
According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown 1650 is 7300 USD. The coin contains 4,1723 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 558,73 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.
Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown 1650?
The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown 1650 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.
Where can I sell the Double crown 1650?
To sell the Double crown 1650 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.