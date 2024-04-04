flag
United KingdomPeriod:1625-1952 1625-1952

Double crown 1650 (United Kingdom, Commonwealth)

Obverse Double crown 1650 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, CommonwealthReverse Double crown 1650 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth

Specification

  • MetalGold (0,917)
  • Weight4,55 g
  • Pure gold (0,1341 oz) 4,1723 g
  • Diameter27 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioCoin (↑↓)

Description

  • CountryUnited Kingdom
  • PeriodCommonwealth
  • DenominationDouble crown
  • Year1650
  • MintLondon
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction sales chart
Average price:7300 USD
Auction sales chart Double crown 1650 - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, Commonwealth
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Double crown 1650 . This gold coin from the times of Commonwealth. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Double crown 1650 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 13, 2025
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 USD
United Kingdom Double crown 1650 at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
SellerSpink
DateApril 4, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
6959 $
Price in auction currency 5500 GBP
United Kingdom Double crown 1650 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
United Kingdom Double crown 1650 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2024
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 13, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1650 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
United Kingdom Double crown 1650 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2022
SellerStack's
DateAugust 25, 2022
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1650 at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2022
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 16, 2022
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1650 at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
SellerSINCONA
DateNovember 21, 2021
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1650 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
United Kingdom Double crown 1650 at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
United Kingdom Double crown 1650 at auction Leu - October 26, 2004
SellerLeu
DateOctober 26, 2004
ConditionVF
Selling price
How much is the gold coin of Commonwealth Double crown 1650?

According to the latest data as of November 25, 2025 the average price of a Gold coin Double crown 1650 is 7300 USD. The coin contains 4,1723 g of pure gold, so we do not recommend selling it for less than 558,73 USD, even if it is in poor condition and has no collectible value.

Where does our service get data on the current price of the Double crown 1650?

The information on the current value of the British coin Double crown 1650 is based on actual auction sales of similar specimens. To reflect the current price level, our service monitors over 590 numismatic companies and records auction results in the coin catalog and auction archive. Please note that the exact value depends directly on the coin's condition, so the average price serves only as an approximate estimate.

Where can I sell the Double crown 1650?

To sell the Double crown 1650 we recommend contacting specialized numismatic companies that hold regular auction sales. Public auctions are the most fair and secure way to sell valuable collectible coins. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable platform.

