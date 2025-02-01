United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Silver coins Fourpence (Groat) of George V - United Kingdom
Fourpence (Groat) 1911-1920
Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales1911 1,768 0 61912 1,700 0 01913 1,798 0 11914 1,651 0 01915 1,441 0 01916 1,499 0 01917 1,478 0 01918 1,479 0 01919 1,524 0 01920 1,460 0 0
Fourpence (Groat) 1921-1927
Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales1921 1,542 0 01922 1,609 0 01923 1,635 0 11924 1,665 0 01925 1,786 0 01926 1,762 0 01927 1,681 0 0
Fourpence (Groat) 1928-1936
Year Mark Description Mintage BU Sales Sales1928 1,642 0 01929 1,969 0 01930 1,744 0 01931 1,915 0 01932 1,937 0 01933 1,931 0 01934 1,893 0 11935 1,995 0 01936 1,323 0 0
