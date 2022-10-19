flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1923 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0304 oz) 0,945 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,635

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1923
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Macho & Chlapovič auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1923 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

