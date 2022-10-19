United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0304 oz) 0,945 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,635
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1923
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1923 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2081 sold at the Macho & Chlapovič auction for EUR 34. Bidding took place October 17, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search