Fourpence (Groat) 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1913 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,798

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1833 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Schulman (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1913 at auction Schulman - June 12, 2020
Seller Schulman
Date June 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
