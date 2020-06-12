United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,798
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1913
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1913 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1833 sold at the Schulman b.v. auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place June 12, 2020.
