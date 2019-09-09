United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)
- Metal Silver (0,500)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0304 oz) 0,945 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,893
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1934
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4417 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 31. Bidding took place September 9, 2019.
For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
