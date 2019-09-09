flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1934 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: TimeLine Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0304 oz) 0,945 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,893

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1934
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1934 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4417 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 31. Bidding took place September 9, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • TimeLine Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1934 at auction TimeLine Auctions - September 9, 2019
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date September 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1934 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access