Fourpence (Groat) 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1935 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1935 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,500)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0304 oz) 0,945 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,995

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1935
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
