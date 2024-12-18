flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Fourpence (Groat) 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1911 - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage BU 1,768

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (2)
  • Heritage (4)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1911 at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1911 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1911 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1911 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1911 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1911 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1911 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2014
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1911 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1911 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1911 All English coins English silver coins English coins Fourpence (Groat) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access