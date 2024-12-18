Fourpence (Groat) 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (1)