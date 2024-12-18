United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Fourpence (Groat) 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage BU 1,768
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1911 . This silver coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 329. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Heritage (4)
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 42 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 55 GBP
