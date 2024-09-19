Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Commemorative (Gold) 2500 Baht of Rama IX - Thailand

type-coin
type-coin

2500 Baht 1977

Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
BE 2520 (1977) 20,000 1 30
type-coin
type-coin

2500 Baht 1987

25th Anniversary of WWF
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
BE 2530 (1987) 5,000 0 130
type-coin
type-coin

2500 Baht 1977

Investiture Princess Sirindhorn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
BE 2520 (1977) 5,000 0 50
type-coin
type-coin

2500 Baht 1983

International Year of Disabled
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
BE 2526 (1983) 92 793 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

2500 Baht 2000

Year of the Dragon
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
BE 2543 (2000) 500 0 1
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IX All Thai coins Thai coins 2500 Baht Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search