Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
Commemorative (Gold) 2500 Baht of Rama IX - Thailand
2500 Baht 1977Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales SalesBE 2520 (1977) 20,000 1 30
2500 Baht 198725th Anniversary of WWF
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales SalesBE 2530 (1987) 5,000 0 130
2500 Baht 1977Investiture Princess Sirindhorn
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales SalesBE 2520 (1977) 5,000 0 50
2500 Baht 1983International Year of Disabled
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales SalesBE 2526 (1983) 92 793 0 4
2500 Baht 2000Year of the Dragon
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales SalesBE 2543 (2000) 500 0 1
