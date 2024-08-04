Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Hess Divo

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 20,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 2500 Baht
  • Year BE 2520 (1977)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place September 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Eurseree (13)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 725 USD
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Katz - May 15, 2022
Seller Katz
Date May 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 816 EUR
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Stephen Album - September 19, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2019
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction GINZA - April 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Stack's - March 27, 2019
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Stack's - March 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date March 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Hess Divo - November 30, 2017
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Spink - June 23, 2016
Seller Spink
Date June 23, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Goldberg - September 24, 2013
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - March 27, 2010
Seller Eurseree
Date March 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - December 12, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - December 12, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction Eurseree - April 4, 2009
Seller Eurseree
Date April 4, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" at auction GINZA - August 10, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2500 Baht 1977 "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Thailand Coin catalog of Rama IX Coins of Thailand in 1977 All Thai coins Thai gold coins Thai coins 2500 Baht Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search