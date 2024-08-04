Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1521 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place September 16, 2021.
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
725 $
Price in auction currency 725 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date March 27, 2019
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date November 30, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 24, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date March 27, 2010
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 12, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2500 Baht 1977 "Wedding Prince Vajiralongkorn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
