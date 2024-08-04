Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 5,000
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 2500 Baht
- Year BE 2520 (1977)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 61225 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place August 16, 2017.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
1057 $
Price in auction currency 167000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Seller Eurseree
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
