Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 5,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 2500 Baht
  • Year BE 2520 (1977)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 61225 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,100. Bidding took place August 16, 2017.

Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
1057 $
Price in auction currency 167000 JPY
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - April 3, 2021
Seller Eurseree
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - December 5, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - June 20, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - June 20, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Stack's - August 21, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2019
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - August 5, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - April 6, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - December 1, 2018
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - December 1, 2018
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Stack's - August 8, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - August 4, 2018
Seller Eurseree
Date August 4, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2018
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Eurseree - December 2, 2017
Seller Eurseree
Date December 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2520 (1977) "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2017
Condition MS69 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2500 Baht 1977 "Investiture Princess Sirindhorn", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

