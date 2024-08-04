Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15,98 g
  • Pure gold (0,4624 oz) 14,382 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 5,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 2500 Baht
  • Year BE 2530 (1987)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (130)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 31283 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Heritage - July 28, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Jean ELSEN - December 9, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Heritage Eur - May 26, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 25, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction HAYNAULT - April 26, 2022
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction London Coins - December 5, 2021
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Stack's - September 28, 2021
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Stack's - September 28, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date September 28, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Heritage Eur - May 28, 2021
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Eurseree - April 3, 2021
Seller Eurseree
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Stack's - February 26, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Eurseree - December 5, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Hess Divo - October 22, 2020
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2500 Baht 1987 "25th Anniversary of WWF", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

