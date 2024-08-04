Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Auction Prices (130)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 31283 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (5)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Eurseree (95)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- London Coins (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Rauch (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
Seller Heritage
Date July 28, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 26, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HAYNAULT
Date April 26, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 28, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 28, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date April 3, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 26, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2500 Baht 1987 "25th Anniversary of WWF", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search