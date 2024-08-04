2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2500 Baht BE 2530 (1987) "25th Anniversary of WWF". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 31283 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,400. Bidding took place January 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (125) UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (2) PF69 (19) PF68 (8) PF67 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (29) Service NGC (24) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Eurseree (95)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

HAYNAULT (1)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (1)

Jean ELSEN (3)

London Coins (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Rauch (2)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (3)