Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

2500 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 2500 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 2500 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 155,5175 g
  • Pure gold (4,995 oz) 155,362 g
  • Diameter 55 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 2500 Baht
  • Year BE 2543 (2000)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2500 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 44456 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2500 Baht 2000 "Year of the Dragon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

