2500 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2500 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 44456 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)