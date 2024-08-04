Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 2000

Commemorative (Gold)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2543 (2000) King's 73rd Birthday
Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2543 (2000) King's 73rd Birthday
6000 Baht BE 2543 (2000) King's 73rd Birthday
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 2500 Baht BE 2543 (2000) Year of the Dragon
Reverse 2500 Baht BE 2543 (2000) Year of the Dragon
2500 Baht BE 2543 (2000) Year of the Dragon
Average price
Sales
0 1
Obverse 250 Baht BE 2543 (2000) Year of the Dragon
Reverse 250 Baht BE 2543 (2000) Year of the Dragon
250 Baht BE 2543 (2000) Year of the Dragon
Average price
Sales
0 0
Obverse 100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) Year of the Dragon
Reverse 100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) Year of the Dragon
100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) Year of the Dragon
Average price
Sales
0 1
