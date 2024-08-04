Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 7,7759 g
- Pure gold (0,2498 oz) 7,7681 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 1,800
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 100 Baht
- Year BE 2543 (2000)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 3439 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,351. Bidding took place May 30, 2015.
