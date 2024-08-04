100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 3439 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,351. Bidding took place May 30, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)