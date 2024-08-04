Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 7,7759 g
  • Pure gold (0,2498 oz) 7,7681 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 1,800

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 100 Baht
  • Year BE 2543 (2000)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 3439 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,351. Bidding took place May 30, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
Thailand 100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Thailand 100 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2015
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2015
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
