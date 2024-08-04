Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
250 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 15,551 g
- Pure gold (0,4995 oz) 15,5354 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 2,800
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 250 Baht
- Year BE 2543 (2000)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
