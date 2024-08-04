Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

250 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 250 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 250 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "Year of the Dragon" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: EUR-SEREE COLLECTING

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 15,551 g
  • Pure gold (0,4995 oz) 15,5354 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 2,800

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 250 Baht
  • Year BE 2543 (2000)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 250 Baht 2000 "Year of the Dragon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

