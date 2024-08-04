Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2543 (2000) "King's 73rd Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2543 (2000)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
