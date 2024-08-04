Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Sincona

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 92
  • Mintage PROOF 793

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 2500 Baht
  • Year BE 2526 (1983)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Eurseree (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
7763 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2014
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2014
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2014
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled" at auction Stack's - April 1, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2014
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled" at auction Eurseree - March 31, 2007
Seller Eurseree
Date March 31, 2007
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2500 Baht 1983 "International Year of Disabled", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

