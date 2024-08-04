Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "International Year of Disabled". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Eurseree (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (2)
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
7763 $
Price in auction currency 7000 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2014
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 1, 2014
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2500 Baht 1983 "International Year of Disabled", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search