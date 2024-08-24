Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 1983

Commemorative (Gold)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) Thai Alphabet
Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) Thai Alphabet
6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) Thai Alphabet
Average price 160 $
Sales
0 45
Obverse 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) International Year of Disabled
Reverse 2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) International Year of Disabled
2500 Baht BE 2526 (1983) International Year of Disabled
Average price 5600 $
Sales
0 4
