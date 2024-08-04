Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Mintage UNC 700
  • Mintage PROOF 235

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 6000 Baht
  • Year BE 2526 (1983)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 61226 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place August 16, 2017.

Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - December 5, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
58000 ฿
Price in auction currency 58000 THB
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - August 29, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
70000 ฿
Price in auction currency 70000 THB
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - June 20, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - June 20, 2020
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 24, 2020
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Auction World - April 20, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - November 30, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - August 5, 2019
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - December 1, 2018
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2017
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - April 1, 2017
Seller Eurseree
Date April 1, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - April 1, 2017
Seller Eurseree
Date April 1, 2017
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - January 21, 2017
Seller Eurseree
Date January 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - January 21, 2017
Seller Eurseree
Date January 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - December 3, 2016
Seller Eurseree
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - August 13, 2016
Seller Eurseree
Date August 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - August 13, 2016
Seller Eurseree
Date August 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - March 26, 2016
Seller Eurseree
Date March 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Künker - March 17, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - August 2, 2014
Seller Eurseree
Date August 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Thailand 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" at auction Eurseree - March 22, 2014
Seller Eurseree
Date March 22, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6000 Baht 1983 "Thai Alphabet", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

