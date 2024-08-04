6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 61226 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place August 16, 2017.

