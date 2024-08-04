Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 6000 Baht BE 2526 (1983) "Thai Alphabet". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 61226 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place August 16, 2017.
Seller Eurseree
Date December 5, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
58000 ฿
Price in auction currency 58000 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date August 29, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
70000 ฿
Price in auction currency 70000 THB
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date June 20, 2020
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 24, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 20, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date November 30, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date August 5, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 1, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date April 1, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date April 1, 2017
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date January 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date January 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date December 3, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date August 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date August 13, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date March 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Eurseree
Date August 2, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
