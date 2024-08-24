Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Commemorative (Gold) 16000 Baht of Rama IX - Thailand

type-coin
type-coin

16000 Baht 2005

World Health Organization
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
BE 2548 (2005) 3,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

16000 Baht 2007

King’s 80th Birthday
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
BE 2550 (2007) 16,800 12,800 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

16000 Baht 2007

Queen’s 75th Birthday
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
BE 2550 (2007) 5,000 2,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

16000 Baht 2008

108th Anniversary of Princess Mother
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
BE 2551 (2008) 400 1,200 0 2
type-coin
type-coin

16000 Baht 2008

World Intellectual Property Organization
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
BE 2551 (2008) 2,000 0 1
type-coin
type-coin

16000 Baht 2011

King’s 7th Cycle Ceremony
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
BE 2554 (2011) 25,000 0 0
