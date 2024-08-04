Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "World Intellectual Property Organization" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "World Intellectual Property Organization" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "World Intellectual Property Organization" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,990)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,4774 oz) 14,85 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 2,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 16000 Baht
  • Year BE 2551 (2008)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "World Intellectual Property Organization". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 40316 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.

Thailand 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "World Intellectual Property Organization" at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
For the sale of 16000 Baht 2008 "World Intellectual Property Organization", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

