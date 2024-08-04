16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "World Intellectual Property Organization" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "World Intellectual Property Organization". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 40316 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)