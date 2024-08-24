Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 2008

Commemorative (Gold)

Obverse 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) 108th Anniversary of Princess Mother
Reverse 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) 108th Anniversary of Princess Mother
16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) 108th Anniversary of Princess Mother
Obverse 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) World Intellectual Property Organization
Reverse 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) World Intellectual Property Organization
16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) World Intellectual Property Organization
