16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "108th Anniversary of Princess Mother" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 400
- Mintage PROOF 1,200
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 16000 Baht
- Year BE 2551 (2008)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "108th Anniversary of Princess Mother". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 40317 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
