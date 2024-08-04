Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "108th Anniversary of Princess Mother" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "108th Anniversary of Princess Mother" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "108th Anniversary of Princess Mother" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: Stack's Bowers Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 400
  • Mintage PROOF 1,200

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 16000 Baht
  • Year BE 2551 (2008)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "108th Anniversary of Princess Mother". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 40317 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place May 4, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Thailand 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "108th Anniversary of Princess Mother" at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
1680 $
Price in auction currency 1680 USD
Thailand 16000 Baht BE 2551 (2008) "108th Anniversary of Princess Mother" at auction Stack's - May 4, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date May 4, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 16000 Baht 2008 "108th Anniversary of Princess Mother", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

