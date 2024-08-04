Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
16000 Baht BE 2554 (2011) "King’s 7th Cycle Ceremony" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,965)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,4654 oz) 14,475 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage PROOF 25,000
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 16000 Baht
- Year BE 2554 (2011)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16000 Baht 2011 "King’s 7th Cycle Ceremony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
