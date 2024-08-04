Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

16000 Baht BE 2554 (2011) "King’s 7th Cycle Ceremony" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 16000 Baht BE 2554 (2011) "King’s 7th Cycle Ceremony" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 16000 Baht BE 2554 (2011) "King’s 7th Cycle Ceremony" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: EUR-SEREE COLLECTING

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,965)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,4654 oz) 14,475 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage PROOF 25,000

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 16000 Baht
  • Year BE 2554 (2011)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Where to sell?

For the sale of 16000 Baht 2011 "King’s 7th Cycle Ceremony", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

