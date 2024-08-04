Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) "Queen’s 75th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 5,000
- Mintage PROOF 2,000
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 16000 Baht
- Year BE 2550 (2007)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16000 Baht 2007 "Queen’s 75th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
