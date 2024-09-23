Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

Coins of Thailand 2007

Commemorative (Gold)

Obverse 16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) King’s 80th Birthday
Reverse 16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) King’s 80th Birthday
16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) King’s 80th Birthday
Average price 850 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) Queen’s 75th Birthday
Reverse 16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) Queen’s 75th Birthday
16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) Queen’s 75th Birthday
Average price
Sales
0 0
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search