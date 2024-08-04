Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016

16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) "King’s 80th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Obverse 16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) "King’s 80th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX Reverse 16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) "King’s 80th Birthday" - Gold Coin Value - Thailand, Rama IX

Photo by: EUR-SEREE COLLECTING

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 15 g
  • Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 16,800
  • Mintage PROOF 12,800

Description

  • Country Thailand
  • Period Rama IX
  • Denomination 16000 Baht
  • Year BE 2550 (2007)
  • Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) "King’s 80th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 62182 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place August 8, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stack's (1)
Thailand 16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) "King's 80th Birthday" at auction Stack's - August 8, 2018
Thailand 16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) "King’s 80th Birthday" at auction Stack's - August 8, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 8, 2018
Condition MS70 PCGS
Where to sell?

For the sale of 16000 Baht 2007 "King’s 80th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

