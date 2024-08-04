Thailand Period: 1804-2016 1804-2016
16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) "King’s 80th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 15 g
- Pure gold (0,434 oz) 13,5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 16,800
- Mintage PROOF 12,800
Description
- Country Thailand
- Period Rama IX
- Denomination 16000 Baht
- Year BE 2550 (2007)
- Ruler Rama IX (King of Thailand)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Thai 16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) "King’s 80th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 62182 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place August 8, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Stack's (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 16000 Baht 2007 "King’s 80th Birthday", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
