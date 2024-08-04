16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) "King’s 80th Birthday" (Thailand, Rama IX)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Thai 16000 Baht BE 2550 (2007) "King’s 80th Birthday". This gold coin from the times of Rama IX. The record price belongs to the lot 62182 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 850. Bidding took place August 8, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS70 (1) Service PCGS (1)