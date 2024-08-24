Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1873

Silver coins

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B
2 Neu Groschen 1873 B
Average price 60 $
Sales
0 15
Obverse Neu Groschen 1873 B
Reverse Neu Groschen 1873 B
Neu Groschen 1873 B
Average price 35 $
Sales
0 13

Copper coins

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1873 B
Reverse 2 Pfennig 1873 B
2 Pfennig 1873 B
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873 B
Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873 B
1 Pfennig 1873 B
Average price 8 $
Sales
0 99
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search