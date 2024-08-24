Catalog
Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1873
Saxony-Albertine
Period:
1806-1873
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
Home
Catalog
Saxony-Albertine
1873
Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1873
Select a category
All
Silver
Copper
Silver coins
2 Neu Groschen 1873 B
Average price
60 $
Sales
0
15
Neu Groschen 1873 B
Average price
35 $
Sales
0
13
Copper coins
2 Pfennig 1873 B
Average price
25 $
Sales
0
3
1 Pfennig 1873 B
Average price
8 $
Sales
0
99
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction
Aug 24, 2024
Katz Auction
Auction
Aug 11, 2024
Varesi
Auction
Sep 27, 2024
Saxony-Albertine
Period
1806-1873
???
Saxony-Albertine
Period
1806-1873
Frederick Augustus I
1806-1827
Anthony
1827-1836
Frederick Augustus II
1836-1854
John
1854-1873
