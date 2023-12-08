2 Neu Groschen 1873 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (4) XF (4) VF (1)