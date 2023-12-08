Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1873 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,300)
  • Weight 3,221 g
  • Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.

Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Naumann - June 5, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date June 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 12, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction COINSNET - June 9, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date June 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - April 25, 2018
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - December 7, 2017
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
Seller WAG
Date April 12, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
