Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Neu Groschen 1873 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,300)
- Weight 3,221 g
- Pure silver (0,0311 oz) 0,9663 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1873
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1016 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place July 7, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 12, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 7, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Westfälische
Date December 13, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
