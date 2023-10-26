Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
2 Pfennig 1873 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 2 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place May 6, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
