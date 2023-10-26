Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Pfennig 1873 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,9 - 3,4 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 2 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 27. Bidding took place May 6, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Pfennig 1873 B at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
Seller WAG
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

