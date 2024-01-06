Neu Groschen 1873 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (1)