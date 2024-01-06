Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Neu Groschen 1873 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse Neu Groschen 1873 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse Neu Groschen 1873 B - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,230)
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
  • Diameter 17,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination Neu Groschen
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 220 CZK
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - January 26, 2021
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - April 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 B at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Neu Groschen 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

