Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Neu Groschen 1873 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,230)
- Weight 2,1 g
- Pure silver (0,0155 oz) 0,483 g
- Diameter 17,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination Neu Groschen
- Year 1873
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Neu Groschen 1873 with mark B. This silver coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 220 CZK
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
