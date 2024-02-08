Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1 Pfennig 1873 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period John
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1873
- Ruler John (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.
Сondition
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 280 CZK
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
