Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1 Pfennig 1873 B (Saxony-Albertine, John)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1873 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John Reverse 1 Pfennig 1873 B - Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, John

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,3 - 1,9 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period John
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler John (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (99)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 with mark B. This copper coin from the times of John struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1109 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (13)
  • KM NUMIS (1)
  • Russiancoin (84)
  • WAG (1)
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 12, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction KM NUMIS - June 14, 2023
Seller KM NUMIS
Date June 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 280 CZK
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1 Pfennig 1873 B at auction Russiancoin - October 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1873 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

