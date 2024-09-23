Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Coins of Saxony-Albertine 1844

Silver coins

Obverse Thaler 1844 G
Reverse Thaler 1844 G
Thaler 1844 G
Average price 200 $
Sales
1 55
Obverse Thaler 1844 G Mining
Reverse Thaler 1844 G Mining
Thaler 1844 G Mining
Average price 470 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G
Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G
2 Neu Groschen 1844 G
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 13
Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G
Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G
1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 9
