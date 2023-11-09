2 Neu Groschen 1844 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1090 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) No grade (7)