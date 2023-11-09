Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

2 Neu Groschen 1844 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,312)
  • Weight 3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter 21,1 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1090 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 1, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (2)
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Künker - February 9, 2012
Seller Künker
Date February 9, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Neu Groschen 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

