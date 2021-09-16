Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,229)
  • Weight 1,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 28, 2020
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 23, 2019
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 8, 2017
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 9, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
