1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) Service PCGS (2)