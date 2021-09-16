Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,229)
- Weight 1,063 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2434 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination 1/2 Neu Groschen
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 8, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 28, 2020
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 23, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Neu Groschen 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
