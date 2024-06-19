Thaler 1844 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Сondition AU (2) XF (7) VF (4)