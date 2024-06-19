Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1844 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Solidus Numismatik
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1844 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
