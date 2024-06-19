Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1844 G "Mining" (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1844 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1844 G "Mining" - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Solidus Numismatik

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 "Mining" with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 116 sold at the Solidus Numismatik auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place March 26, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1289 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction Aurea - June 12, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 2000 CZK
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction Solidus Numismatik - March 26, 2020
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date March 26, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction Grün - November 12, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction Felzmann - July 5, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction Rauch - June 25, 2017
Seller Rauch
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G "Mining" at auction Künker - June 19, 2007
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1844 "Mining", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Saxony-Albertine Coin catalog of Frederick Augustus II Coins of Saxony-Albertine in 1844 All Saxony-Albertine coins Saxony-Albertine silver coins Saxony-Albertine coins Thaler Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search