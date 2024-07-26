Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873

Thaler 1844 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)

Obverse Thaler 1844 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II Reverse Thaler 1844 G - Silver Coin Value - Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 22,272 g
  • Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Saxony-Albertine
  • Period Frederick Augustus II
  • Denomination Thaler
  • Year 1844
  • Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2425 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.

Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date November 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Höhn - November 20, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 G at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
