Saxony-Albertine Period: 1806-1873 1806-1873
Thaler 1844 G (Saxony-Albertine, Frederick Augustus II)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 22,272 g
- Pure silver (0,537 oz) 16,704 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Saxony-Albertine
- Period Frederick Augustus II
- Denomination Thaler
- Year 1844
- Ruler Frederick Augustus II (King of Saxony)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Saxony-Albertine Thaler 1844 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of Frederick Augustus II struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2425 sold at the GERHARD HIRSCH Nachfolger auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place September 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (10)
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (9)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (9)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
123
