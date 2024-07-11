5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

