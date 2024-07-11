Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 900,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1852
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (34)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (32)
  • Künker (5)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (12)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1852 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search