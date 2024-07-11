Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1852 СПБ ПА "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 900,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1852
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ ПА. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 195,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (34)
- AURORA (14)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (8)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (26)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (32)
- Künker (5)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (6)
- MUNZE (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (12)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- SINCONA (8)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9100 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 160 USD
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1852 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search