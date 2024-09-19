Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1963

Circulation coins

Obverse 20 Groszy 1963
Reverse 20 Groszy 1963
20 Groszy 1963
Average price 45 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 10 Groszy 1963
Reverse 10 Groszy 1963
10 Groszy 1963
Average price 30 $
Sales
0 19
Obverse 5 Groszy 1963
Reverse 5 Groszy 1963
5 Groszy 1963
Average price 50 $
Sales
0 12

Pattern coins

Obverse 20 Groszy 1963 Pattern
Reverse 20 Groszy 1963 Pattern
20 Groszy 1963 Pattern Nickel
Average price 100 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 5 Groszy 1963 Pattern
Reverse 5 Groszy 1963 Pattern
5 Groszy 1963 Pattern Nickel
Average price 95 $
Sales
0 25
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search