5 Groszy 1963 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1963 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (12) Condition (slab) MS67 (8) MS66 (3) Service NGC (11)