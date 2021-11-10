Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

5 Groszy 1963 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 5 Groszy 1963 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 5 Groszy 1963 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,61 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 20,878,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1963 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - May 29, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

