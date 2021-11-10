Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
5 Groszy 1963 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,61 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 20,878,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 5 Groszy
- Year 1963
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 5 Groszy 1963 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1311 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 320. Bidding took place February 10, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date May 29, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Groszy 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
