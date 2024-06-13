Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

10 Groszy 1963 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 10 Groszy 1963 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 10 Groszy 1963 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,7 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 40,434,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 10 Groszy
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1963 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 10 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

