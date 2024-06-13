Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
10 Groszy 1963 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 0,7 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 40,434,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 10 Groszy
- Year 1963
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 10 Groszy 1963 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 653 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Marciniak (5)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (3)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (5)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS63 PCG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS67+ NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Groszy 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search