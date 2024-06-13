Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20 Groszy 1963. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,1 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1963
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1963 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3005 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 430 PLN
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
