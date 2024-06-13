Pattern 20 Groszy 1963. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20 Groszy 1963 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3005 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 6, 2021.

