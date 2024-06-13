Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 5 Groszy 1963. Nickel (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1963 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Groszy 1963 Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 5 Groszy
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 5 Groszy 1963 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2379 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 985. Bidding took place December 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numimarket (6)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WCN (1)
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 410 PLN
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 ANACS
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 5 Groszy 1963 (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Groszy 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

