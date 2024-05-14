Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20 Groszy 1963 (Poland, Peoples Republic)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,0 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 41,217,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Peoples Republic
- Denomination 20 Groszy
- Year 1963
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1963 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Marciniak (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (10)
- Stare Monety (5)
- Stary Sklep (2)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (6)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Groszy 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search