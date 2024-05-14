Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20 Groszy 1963 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Obverse 20 Groszy 1963 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic Reverse 20 Groszy 1963 - Coin Value - Poland, Peoples Republic

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,0 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 41,217,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Peoples Republic
  • Denomination 20 Groszy
  • Year 1963
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1963 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (10)
  • Stare Monety (5)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - June 21, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 21, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Poland 20 Groszy 1963 at auction Stare Monety - May 14, 2021
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 14, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Groszy 1963 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

