20 Groszy 1963 (Poland, Peoples Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20 Groszy 1963 . This aluminum coin from the times of Peoples Republic struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 567 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 950. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

