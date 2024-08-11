Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1847

Silver coins (Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW
Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW
Average price 400 $
Sales
0 124

Silver coins (Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1847 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1847 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1847 MW Warsaw Mint Eagle's tail fanned out
Average price 380 $
Sales
0 79
Obverse Rouble 1847 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Rouble 1847 MW Warsaw Mint
Rouble 1847 MW Warsaw Mint New-style straight eagle tail
Average price 290 $
Sales
1 193
Obverse Poltina 1847 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Poltina 1847 MW Warsaw Mint
Poltina 1847 MW Warsaw Mint Eagle's tail fanned out. Bow more
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse Poltina 1847 MW Warsaw Mint
Reverse Poltina 1847 MW Warsaw Mint
Poltina 1847 MW Warsaw Mint Eagle's tail fanned out. Small bow
Average price 250 $
Sales
0 49
