Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Mintage UNC 484,511
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Russian protectorate
- Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
- Year 1847
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3064 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
