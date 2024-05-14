Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Obverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate Reverse 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW - Silver Coin Value - Poland, Russian protectorate

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Mintage UNC 484,511

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Russian protectorate
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy
  • Year 1847
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (124)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3064 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (8)
  • Marciniak (8)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numision (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stare Monety (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Знак (2)
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
870 $
Price in auction currency 75000 RUB
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - March 22, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Poland 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

