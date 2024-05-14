25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 MW (Poland, Russian protectorate)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 25 Kopeks - 50 Groszy 1847 with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of Russian protectorate struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3064 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 13, 2007.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (15) XF (26) VF (50) F (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) AU55 (9) AU50 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (3) DETAILS (3) PL (1) + (1) Service NGC (21) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

AURORA (4)

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Empire (1)

GGN (2)

Goldberg (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (2)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (6)

Künker (8)

Marciniak (8)

MS67 (1)

Niemczyk (11)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (5)

Numis Poland (1)

Numision (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (5)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

SINCONA (3)

Spink (1)

Stare Monety (2)

Stary Sklep (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (16)

WDA - MiM (3)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (6)

Знак (2)