Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Coins of Poland 1752

Golden coins

Obverse Ducat 1752 IGG Crown
Reverse Ducat 1752 IGG Crown
Ducat 1752 IGG Crown
Average price 7200 $
Sales
0 12

Silver coins

Obverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1752 Crown
Reverse 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1752 Crown
18 Groszy (Tympf) 1752 Crown
Average price
Sales
0 0

Copper coins

Obverse 1 Grosz 1752 Crown
Reverse 1 Grosz 1752 Crown
1 Grosz 1752 Crown
Average price 750 $
Sales
0 4
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1752 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1752 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1752 Crown
Average price 280 $
Sales
0 18
Obverse Schilling (Szelag) 1752 Crown
Reverse Schilling (Szelag) 1752 Crown
Schilling (Szelag) 1752 Crown Letter marking
Average price 65 $
Sales
0 27
