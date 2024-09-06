Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
18 Groszy (Tympf) 1752 "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,479)
- Weight 5,84 g
- Pure silver (0,0899 oz) 2,7974 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination 18 Groszy (Tympf)
- Year 1752
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 18 Groszy (Tympf) 1752 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search