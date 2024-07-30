Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,50 g
- Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
Description
- Country Poland
- Period Augustus III
- Denomination Ducat
- Year 1752
- Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
- Mint Leipzig
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1752 "Crown" with mark IGG. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3317 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4967 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12737 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Ducat 1752 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
