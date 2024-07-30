Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Obverse Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III Reverse Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" - Gold Coin Value - Poland, Augustus III

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Pure gold (0,1013 oz) 3,15 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period Augustus III
  • Denomination Ducat
  • Year 1752
  • Ruler Augustus III (King of Poland)
  • Mint Leipzig
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1752 "Crown" with mark IGG. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3317 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Leo Hamburger (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WCN (3)
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4967 $
Price in auction currency 20000 PLN
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Künker - March 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
12737 $
Price in auction currency 12000 EUR
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Künker - January 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Marciniak - October 10, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date October 10, 2018
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 13, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Sonntag - June 3, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date June 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Niemczyk - October 18, 2013
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 18, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 11, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 1995
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Poland Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" at auction Leo Hamburger - May 8, 1932
Ex. Chomiński collection
Seller Leo Hamburger
Date May 8, 1932
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Ducat 1752 "Crown", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of Augustus III Coins of Poland in 1752 All Polish coins Polish gold coins Polish coins Ducat Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search