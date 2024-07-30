Ducat 1752 IGG "Crown" (Poland, Augustus III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Ducat 1752 "Crown" with mark IGG. This gold coin from the times of Augustus III struck at the Leipzig Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3317 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 17,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2014.

